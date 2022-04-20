POTSDAM — Village trustees have passed an $8,654,529 2022-23 budget that will raise $88,793 more in taxes than the 2021-22 budget.
The tax rate will be $18.29 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is no change from last year. The new budget will also use $587,920 from the fund balance.
The total tax levy will be $4,266,661, which required the village to pass a local law allowing them to override the state’s mandated tax cap.
The tax rate will stay the same due to a higher tax levy than last year, and an increase in assessed value in the village. The latter figure rose from $216,849,889 in 2021-22 to $221,934,116 for 2022-23.
General fund spending will total $7,439,219. That’s an increase of 12.9%, or $836,887, from last year’s budget. Out of that, $1,662,370 will be spent on the police department, which is 9.4%, or $143,485, more than last year. Fire department spending will total $374,680. That’s an increase of 1.3%, or $4,875, from last year.
Fringe benefits, including retirement, workers compensation, health insurance and other related expenses, will cost $1,395,800. That represents a 3.1%, or $42,000, increase from last year.
Non-property tax revenues will total $3,799,948. That’s up from $3,375,545 for 2021-22.
