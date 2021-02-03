POTSDAM — The village is one step closer to transferring ownership of Cottage Street, between Waverly and Leroy streets, to allow for the expansion of Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Village trustees on Monday accepted a state environmental quality review showing no adverse effects from the possible transfer.
The resolution didn’t pass without discussion.
Village Trustee Alexandra Jacobs Wilke questioned the inclusion of the phrase, “no further review required.”
“We do have to show independent appraisal of any traffic or pedestrian impacts,” Mrs. Wilke said.
“That would require an independently conducted study, not directly hired by the hospital. Having this language of, no further review required, is that exactly accurate,” she added.
Village Trustee Stephen J. Warr said they would only need to do another study if someone was very savvy and very determined to stop the hospital.
“The only way somebody would question this is if someone knows what an Article 78 is,” he said. “If somebody is so terribly upset that the hospital is considering expanding with $60 million to $100 million in our area and that their walking pattern up that street is so important that they have deep pockets and they take us to court.
“So, number one they have to know what an Article 78 is and they have to know that the traffic study was done by another party,” he added. “That is a lot of assumptions. The hospital has better use for their money and we have better use for our time.”
Article 78 refers to the procedure for challenging the determinations of administrative agencies.
The village first began considering the plan to possibly decommission and transfer the section of Cottage Street to the hospital over the summer.
The village Board of Trustees held a public hearing about the project in September of last year where several local residents expressed significant concerns about the lack of transparency of what the hospital’s broader plans were in the neighborhood.
A price tag has not been attached to the proposal to transfer the street
