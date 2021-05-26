POTSDAM — During a special meeting Monday night, the village Board of Trustees approved a number of resolutions, including a settlement agreement it has reached with Frederick J. “Hank” Robar Sr.
Last month, mediation between Mr. Robar and the village resulted in a settlement in principle over a federal lawsuit against the village that Mr. Robar filed last August seeking no less than $7 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed after the village attempted to force him to remove his toilet gardens from seven properties around the village.
The dispute dates back to 2004 when a buyer was interested in purchasing 82-84 Market St. — the corner of Market and Pleasant streets. Mr. Robar owns the property. Mr. Robar said the buyer wanted to build a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee shop at the site.
In order to build the coffee chain store, the property needed to be rezoned. He said he went to the village board seeking the zoning change, but was told no because of traffic concerns. Mr. Robar has, over the years, been placing toilets filled with artificial flowers on his various properties, which have since been dubbed “toilet gardens” and garnered the village a bit of dubious international fame.
In December 2018, the village adopted its own junk storage law and ordered Mr. Robar to remove his toilets. Mr. Robar sued because of it.
The details of the settlement cannot be revealed as yet, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said after the special meeting Monday.
“Technically, we are still in litigation,” Mayor Tischler said. “The settlement now has to go before a federal judge and he could throw it (the settlement) out.”
The village board on Monday also approved a resolution looking for help from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., in building a new salt and sand barn on Department of Public Works property along Cherry Street.
The Board of Trustees approved a resolution at a special meeting seeking $369,000 through the congressionally directed spending program.
The resolution states that the village will provide $30,000 in cash and $60,000 in in-kind labor and equipment.
In April, the board passed a resolution seeking more than $1 million from Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for the same project.
At the same special meeting Monday, the Board of Trustees approved the return of police officer Peter G. LaSala.
Mr. LaSala had left the department in March 2020 to take a position with Canton police, Mayor Tischler said. He sought to return when an opening became available on the Potsdam force.
Mr. LaSala will have an annual salary of $66,855 and will get back the 779.5 sick hours and 32 personal hours he left behind when he went to Canton. Mr. LaSala also gets his seniority back, his health care contribution rate as of the date of his resignation and retirement plan reinstated as of the date of his resignation.
