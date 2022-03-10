POTSDAM — The municipal airport at Damon Field is getting more than half a million dollars in security upgrades.
Village trustees on Monday night passed a resolution to spend $58,420 as the local match to a $525,780 state Department of Transportation grant.
The funds will be used to replace and upgrade the Hatch Road field’s existing electric gates and an access control system, including expansion, realignment and asphalt paving of an existing gravel vehicle parking area. New security cameras and a security system will also be installed.
“This is homeland security-type work. It’s a safety project,” Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson told trustees. “My hope is this makes our airport much more user friendly and marketable as we move into the next phase of owning Damon Field.”
Following the meeting, Mr. Thompson clarified that by “next phase,” he was “eluding to the future of Damon Field.”
“Obviously we would love to see expansion, we just are not aware of what that will look like,” Mr. Thompson said in an email. “Right now we need to create a facility that is marketable and capable of taking on expanded uses (i.e. larger planes, increased number of flights). I just want to make sure that if and when we are faced with the opportunity for growth, we are ready to take that step.”
He estimates that the project “would be completed next spring/summer.”
He said it usually takes a year to complete the design, issue requests for proposals and go through other necessary steps. No contractors have been selected yet.
“That will depend on responses for the RFP and the bidding process,” Mr. Thompson said.
