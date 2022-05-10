POTSDAM — AMVETS Post 282 is seeking participants for a Memorial Day parade.
This is the first year for the parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The parade is set for 5 p.m. May 30.
Anyone who wants to participate can email amvetspost282@gmail.com.
“With the easing of the restriction concerning COVID-19, we feel that this year it may be possible to continue the tradition of Memorial Day by having a parade and ceremony in Ives Park at the veterans memorial site,” parade committee chair Stanley F. Crump wrote in an announcement.
“To make the parade a true tribute to our fallen comrades, we need participation from the organizations and citizens of Potsdam.”
