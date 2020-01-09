POTSDAM — Putting on her activist hat, Town Councilwoman Toni Kennedy, acting as a member of the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism Coalition, is organizing a Jan. 25 “No War with Iran-Day of Protest.”
“I’m not organizing this as a town board member,” Mrs. Kennedy said. “This is like putting my activism hat on. I have been a member of the ANSWER Coalition for a few years, so I am just organizing this as a member of the ANSWER Coalition.”
The demonstration, scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Post Office located at 21 Elm St., is part of a nationwide protest against “a new war in the Middle East,” according to the coalition’s website.
“The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences,” the mission statement reads. “The people of the world need to rise up and stop it. For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action.”
Mrs. Kennedy said the demonstration is a nonpartisan event that she is partnering with Corey McGrath, a member of the local chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign, a national human rights organization, to organize.
“So this is actually not a partisan event. It’s not one party versus the other, it’s just saying we as Americans believe in peace, believe in diplomacy, we oppose any actions that are going to escalate into war in the Middle East,” Mrs. Kennedy said.
She said she was expecting about 50 to 100 people to attend, although organizing just began Tuesday.
“We already have a couple dozen people who are interested,” she said. “So we’re hoping that we’ll have a pretty good turnout.
To learn more, visit https://facebook.com/events/s/no-war-with-iran-day-of-protes/585205358960049/?ti=ia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.