POTSDAM — The village of Potsdam, in conjunction with other municipalities, may have to reducing project budgets and anticipate extended delays in material availability in the future.
According to Village Administrator Greg Thompson, project bids throughout the state are significantly exceeding the allocated budgets.
“Recently, (village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss) and I have encountered numerous instances where projects statewide, and I must emphasize this, have been surpassing architectural and engineering estimates by 100 to 200%,” Thompson told the village board during its meeting on June 20.
“I want to alert the board that we might have to consider scaling back on some of the village projects we have planned, not only for this summer but also for the next few summers,” the administrator added.
Thompson said this issue is prevalent across the state and is expected to persist for a considerable period.
“Living in the north country has its advantages, as the negative consequences of nationwide issues tend to reach us later. However, the downside is that once they do reach us, they linger for an extended duration, and the recovery takes longer,” he said.
Thompson attributed the cost escalation to problems in the supply chain and a perceived shortage of labor.
“I wanted to provide the board with this advance notice. I sincerely hope that significant cuts won’t be necessary, but the likelihood of having to make reductions is quite real,” he said.
Village Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke asked about the status of the village’s scheduled paving and sidewalk repair projects for the summer.
Paving projects are slated to commence in August after the completion of the town’s paving work. The village intends to primarily use CHIPs funding for these paving endeavors.
Thompson confirmed that sidewalk construction is currently underway and progressing according to the schedule, albeit encountering some delays due to a shortage of concrete. He mentioned that the village now needs to schedule concrete deliveries 10 to 14 days in advance for the sections being replaced.
“Although this is slowing us down, I commend our team for effectively coordinating and communicating with the concrete plant to ensure timely delivery when needed for our projects,” Thompson said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.