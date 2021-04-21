POTSDAM — With no comment, the village Board of Trustees on Monday evening approved its budget for 2021-22.
The tax rate of $18.218 per $1,000 of assessed value represents a 0.38% decrease from the last budget.
The spending plan calls for the appropriation of $100,000 from its fund balance, which village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said is currently at more than $3 million.
At a public hearing earlier this month, there was no public comment on the spending plan.
Ma Tischler said earlier that department heads had a pragmatic attitude that’s helped keep the tax rate flat for three straight years.
In other village business Monday, the trustees heard from three residents during a public hearing on a proposed law to allow the keeping of chickens in the village. All three residents spoke in favor of the proposal that will likely be voted on in May.
Trustee Stephen J. Warr said he did not think the village needed to have to pass a law to keep chickens. People have been keeping chickens for thousands of years, Mr. Warr said.
Trustees had been considering a similar proposal in summer 2020.
In July, the village board rejected that proposed law on the grounds that it was too complicated and required too much for residents to comply with.
At the time, trustees sent the proposal back to the planning board and said they would consider a new ordinance if it was proposed.
An attempt to allow chickens in the village also failed in 2011.
At Monday night’s public hearing, resident Susan Powers said the new resolution requires accountability from permit holders to be respectful of their neighbors and responsible for the welfare of the animals.
Resident Alex French said he considered it unusual to have a law to allow people to keep chickens because of the history of humans keeping the birds.
The village Board of Trustees will next meet at 4:30 p.m. May 4. The meeting will be streamed over Facebook Live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.