POTSDAM — Town Board members Tuesday night approved a contract with a AC Power LLC for the lease of 25 acres or less of land on the closed town landfill for the development of an approximately 4.5 megawatt solar array.
The lease and option agreement between the town and AC Power 13, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, with offices located in New York City, is to grant an option on the town-owned land on Reynolds Road where the former town landfill is located. The former landfill closed in 1986.
The agreement allows AC Power, LLC the ability to investigate and conduct all necessary due diligence prior to installing and operating a solar array on about 25 acres of the closed landfill, with the knowledge and approval of the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Additionally, the Town Board accepted the Short Form Environmental Assessment forms and the findings prepared by Town Code Enforcement Officer Michael Boysuk and issued a negative declaration with respect to the lease and that the closed landfill is not subject to the requirements of a future SEQRA review.
Supervisor Ann M. Carvill was authorized to execute the lease agreement on or after May 22 as part of a required 30-day waiting period.
There is an initial-option term of 180 days to allow AC Power to conduct all necessary due diligence to confirm it can install and operate a financially viable system of solar arrays on the landfill site. The option term may be extended for an additional six months and AC Power may decide at its option to walk away from the project with no rent to be paid.
There will be a development term of 18 months to be used to complete due diligence and install and construct solar arrays and connect the arrays to the electric grid.
The development term may be extended for two additional six-month periods with rent paid to the town equal to $1,250 a quarter.
The operating term is 25 years from the first date of commercial operation which may be extended for two additional five-year terms.
Annual rent paid to the town would equate to $15,000 per megawatt of installed capacity and the base rent will increase by 1.5 percent for each year during the initial term and any renewal term. Rent will continue to be paid through the last month of project decommissioning and removal.
AC Power will establish — in operating year 15 — and fully fund — by the end of operating year 24 — a decommissioning fund that, if necessary, can be used by the town to decommission the facility. The company will also pay all costs related to due diligence, construction, and operation and maintenance of its facility, including any costs necessary to comply with or modify DEC requirements for the closed landfill.
The approval of the contract came during a special meeting over Zoom Technologies following a public hearing.
During the public hearing, Town Clerk Cindy Goliber read a submitted statement from town resident Tom Pahler, who supported the lease of the land as a secondary use consideration to generate revenue for the town as well as solar energy.
However, he voiced concern with the landfill liner, should the project be physically located on the landfill.
“Should the structure(s) be located on the landfill, then foundation system(s) should be carefully reviewed for short- and long-term effects of the foundation, with respect to retaining the structural integrity of the encapsulating clay liner, assuming this will be a 20 year plan,” Mr. Pahler wrote. “Should the liner be structurally compromised, assurances of the respective repairs and resultant secondary effects, should be the responsibility of the Lesee.”
Kevin Murphy, the environmental legal counsel for the town, told board members the lease agreement requires AC Power to coordinate any action on top of the cap with DEC and the agency will require AC Power to conduct any construction in a manner that does not damage the cap and operate the facility the same way.
“The cap that is on this landfill is not a cap like some landfills are currently closed today,” Mr. Murphy said. “So there’s not a liner between the waste material and the earth material that covers the waste.”
He said following a review of the engineering records, there is no possibility AC Power would permeate a cap that is already out there, but they would be subject to DEC requirements that they would apply all of the costs to make any changes that are necessary to comply with that and if their actions cause a problem then they would be answerable to both DEC and the town.
