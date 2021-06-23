POTSDAM — Postwood Beach might open this summer after all.
The Town Board on Wednesday published a statement stating its intention to open the beach despite protestations from the village recreation director.
The board released the statement after a nearly 90-minute executive session that was called, according to the agenda, to discuss the employment history of a certain individual.
The Town Board has decided to take full financial and operational responsibility in order to provide the public with safe access to the beach, Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said as she read the statement.
The Town Board “has worked diligently to put together a plan to open the beach in early July,” according to the statement.
Throughout the beginning of summer, Ms. Carvill said the Town Board believed Postwood Beach would open as usual and were shocked on June 11 when they received a letter from Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz indicating the opposite.
“I have placed my toes in Postwood sand for the last time,” the letter read, according to Ms. Carvill.
Mr. Smutz, at Monday night’s village Board of Trustees meeting, said that he doesn’t feel he can safely open Postwood Beach given the lack of resources provided by the town.
Mr. Smutz on Monday described the beach as routinely littered with broken glass and hazardous trash.
Nevertheless, Ms. Carvill said, “We are working diligently to open the beach.”
The town’s statement went on to say that, “In the coming year, we look forward to exploring opportunities to take advantage of Postwood’s 23 acres.”
