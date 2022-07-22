POTSDAM — Potsdam fire officials have determined a Tuesday fire that damaged an attic was caused by an electrical malfunction.
Around 11:37 p.m. that day, Potsdam fire and rescue were dispatched to 1907 Morley Potsdam Road for a report of a structure fire with the caller reporting a smoke smell coming from the ceiling.
Potsdam firefighters say they arrived, and no flames or smoke were showing from the front of the building.
They say they entered and found a smoky haze throughout the house.
Firefighters had to saw into the attic and use thermal imaging to find the fire. They entered the attic from the kitchen using sheetrock hooks and pulled burning insulation from the attic and extinguished it.
They had to perform some salvage and overhaul, but there was no water damage and minimal damage to the house overall.
Firefighters said they were back in service by 1:41 a.m.
