Potsdam awarded federal loan for water tower rehab

POTSDAM — The village is one step closer in its plans to renovate the Clarkson Hill water tower after a sizable federal loan was awarded earlier this week.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development awarded the village a low interest $1.9 million loan this week to make interior and exterior renovations to the water tank on the hill behind Clarkson University’s main campus.
Village Administrator Greg O. Thompson said the tower is still functional, but the inside of the tank needs to be sandblasted down to the bare metal and epoxied. The exterior of the tower will also be repainted.
There’s an urgency to begin work on the project as soon as students leave campus next year while there’s less demand on the village’s water systems.
“That’s got such a tight window on it. ... when the last student walks off of Potsdam property, we need to start the project, and before the first student steps back on, we need to be done,” Mr. Thompson said Wednesday. “The system itself will act as a tower, as a holding structure, but it won’t maintain once the kids start coming back, so I want to make sure that we’re done. It’s tight, but I’m told that they can do it.”
While Mr. Thompson said he’s greatly appreciative of the loan from the USDA, he was originally hoping for a grant, especially considering the village’s fiscal uncertainty ahead with the economic fallout caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would’ve liked to have gotten the grant. That was what we set out for. With the whole COVID situation finances are really a big question mark for every municipality right now,” Mr. Thompson said.
Currently, the village is trying to wrap up major renovations to its wastewater treatment plant within the next few weeks. Work is also still ongoing on the village’s East Dam Hydro-Renovation project. The work was delayed on that project amid the onset of the pandemic, but Mr. Thompson still hopes work will wrap up there before the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.