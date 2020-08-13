POTSDAM — Organizers and Village officials have set plans and are hoping for a peaceful Saturday with a “Back the Blue” parade and rally and counter-demonstration by local Black Lives Matter activists.
About two weeks ago, retired firefighter and EMT Joseph P. Gallagher, Potsdam, and others began laying groundwork for plans to host a parade and rally in the Village to support law enforcement, emergency workers and veterans among others.
“It’s long overdue, way past time that we showed some gratitude, we showed some respect, we showed a thank you, and that’s what this is about,” Mr. Gallagher said.
Not long after the news of the “Back the Blue” rally emerged, Black Lives Matter organizers in Potsdam created an event on Facebook calling for a counter demonstration. As of Thursday evening, the event had more than 275 responses with more than 70 indicating they would attend.
“We will remain peaceful, so if you can’t do that then don’t come. We will let our signs do the talking. We will take a knee. BLM Potsdam wants to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and the black and POC communities in our village and throughout St. Lawrence County,” the Facebook event description read, in part.
Village Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler, D-Potsdam, said he will participate in the Back the Blue parade and rally, but hopes to keep things apolitical, nonconfrontational and a show of appreciation.
Mr. Tischler also indicated that the Potsdam Village Police were invited to participate in the event, but Chief Mark Murray declined and the department will be overseeing security and traffic control. The mayor also said that he’s spoken with Mr. Gallagher and Black Lives Matter organizer Jennifer Baxtron, both of whom want to keep the events peaceful.
When asked if he’s worried about the potential for things to get out of hand, Mr. Gallagher didn’t entertain a response.
“No, I’m not going to talk to you about that, I’m sorry,” Mr. Gallagher said.
A representative from BLM wasn’t immediately able to be reached Thursday.
Saturday’s parade is set to step off near Ives Park at noon and process around the village before ending back at the park where speakers will deliver remarks.
