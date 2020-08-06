POTSDAM — Plans for a “Back the Blue” event are being worked out with village officials and organizers who aim to publicly recognize emergency personnel and law enforcement amid concerns about politics and controversy.
Joseph P. Gallagher, of Potsdam, has been a firefighter for 47 years and is one of the event’s lead organizers. He said the march, currently scheduled for August 15, is solely meant to recognize and show appreciation for fellow emergency personnel.
“People take us for granted. And I’m saying that in a bad way, what I’m saying is, there’s not a whole lot of people in the course of a year that actually interact with law enforcement or fire departments or rescue squads unless they actually need them,” Mr. Gallagher told the Times.
He said one of the major inspirations he had to plan the event came to him in May in the wake of the death of his wife of 47 years to breast cancer. She had suddenly become unresponsive at their home one day prompting Mr. Gallagher to call 911.
“In comes a cop. And this guy, who I knew anyway, he comes skidding on his knees across the living room floor here and starts helping me do CPR,” Mr. Gallagher said. “I wasn’t alone anymore. Somebody was with me.”
He said that he believes these kinds of actions by first responders are common place, and should be publicly recognized more often.
Similar “Back the Blue” events, such as one in Waddington last month, have been scrutinized for aligning with Republican political motives. Mr. Gallagher contends that he wants the Potsdam event not to involve politics, controversy or confrontation. He said he has invited both Democrats and Republicans to participate, including in a gathering for remarks at Ives Park at the parade’s conclusion.
“When they step up on that gazebo. I don’t want to hear any campaigning. I don’t want to hear any ‘beating my breast what I’ve done and look at me and look at what everybody else isn’t doing.’ That’s not going to happen. It will not happen.’”
Mr. Gallagher noted however, that while he wouldn’t necessarily support it, but he couldn’t and wouldn’t try to control campaigning or other political activity around the event. Village officials are also leery about the event taking a political turn, but expressed similar sentiments about what organizers can or cannot control.
“This will not be like a politicized political campaign thing,” Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler, D-Potsdam, said. “It will be a gratitude thing basically to show the public our first responders and emergency responders.”
Mr. Tischler acknowledged people won’t be prevented from expressing whatever the chose.
Village officials’ concern was heightened after last month’s Back the Blue event in Waddington which featured three Republican candidates as speakers, two of whom are currently in office, but no Democrats. Potsdam police officers participated in the event with a village cruiser, drawing concern from the board of trustees who don’t want the department seen as affiliated with any particular party.
Mr. Tischler said he hasn’t talked to the chief of police yet as to whether officers may participate, though he indicated it will mostly depend on how the department will be needed for safety, security and other duties.
“I do not feel anyone has to choose between appreciating the hard work our officers put in every day, and caring about racial justice at the same time,” village trustee Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said. “I’m hoping we can find a way to choose unity over division with this event.”
On Facebook, an event created by what appears to be Black Lives Matter activists in Potsdam is calling for a demonstration at the same time as the march on Aug. 15. A description of the event on Facebook says individuals will remain peaceful “and let our signs do the talking.” As of noon Thursday, 34 people indicated they would participate.
Mr. Gallagher declined to indicate any specific groups or individuals that had been invited or confirmed they would participate in the event.
The march is set to step off at noon from Hamilton Street, proceed down Pierrepont Avenue, taking a left onto Main Street and right onto Market Street. From there it will turn onto Pleasant Street, take a right onto Waverly Street, left onto Broad Street, then right onto Leroy Street. It will proceed past the Civic Center and back towards Ives Park for speeches.
