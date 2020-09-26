POTSDAM — The town, like many other municipalities across the state, is making preparations for a likely tumultuous fiscal year ahead.
Town officials held their first workshop last Tuesday for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget which, like seemingly everything, is full of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the suspense is being caused by signals coming down from Albany as the state tries to resolve its own fiscal crunch. Though few things are set in stone at this point, local officials have been receiving word that many forms of revenue sharing and grant programs may likely be on the chopping block, at least in part. These funds could include infrastructure funds like the PAVE NY and Winter Recovery funds.
“Those are a question mark, and I would say it doesn’t look good,” Town Supervisor Ann Carvill told the village Board of Trustees during Tuesday’s meeting. “New York is going to be cutting. We’ve been getting warnings all over the place.”
While many of the potential shortfalls are yet unknown, the town could be able to weather the fiscal year with existing unassigned general funds. For the year 2020, the town reappropriated $60,000 from its fund balance. Next year, the town plans to appropriate $132,400.
While Ms. Carvill said the increase in that appropriation is mostly being done at the recommendations of last year’s audit report to keep the fund at a certain threshold, she did acknowledge some of it may be used to make up for actual and anticipated shortfalls without raising taxes.
On Tuesday, Town Councilwoman Judy R. Rich proposed amending the tentative budget to raise the town supervisor’s salary to $40,000. This represents a $17,000 raise from the 2020 budget and $11,500 raise from what was initially proposed in next year’s budget. Ms. Rich, speaking at the board meeting, said she reached out to the rest of the board, which was in approval on the raise.
According to the tentative budget, the town also plans to cut the appropriation of $10,000 in order to potentially match grants from the Climate Smart program. Ms. Carvill said if a grant would be awarded, matching funds may be able to be found elsewhere in the budget if the board is in support.
