POTSDAM — The village board formally approved the retirement of Police Chief Mark R. Murray and the appointment of a new chief.
During the village board of trustees meeting on Monday, three other officers within the department were also promoted.
Murray will officially retire on October 8. The Village Board of Trustees’ resolution expressed gratitude for his dedicated 20 years of service to the village. Until his official retirement date, Murray is no longer coming to work and is using accrued paid time off.
Taking over the role of chief is the now-former Lt. Michael P. Ames. He will receive an annual salary of $94,000 and undergo a probationary period lasting no more than 12 months.
Village Administrator Greg Thompson commended Murray during the meeting and spoke highly of both Murray and his successor, as well as the other officers who were promoted.
“I want to extend my congratulations and appreciation to Mark for his successful career and wish him the very best in his next chapter,” he said. “To those taking on new positions, I wish you all the best. I have full confidence and excitement for the direction our village is heading in. We have some of the finest department heads.”
Earlier this week, Trustee Alexandra Jacobs Wilke in an emailed statement also praised the police force.
“We want to express our gratitude to Mark Murray for his years of service to the Potsdam Police Department and wish him success in his future endeavors in retirement,” said Wilke, who is the sole candidate seeking the mayor’s office in November. “After participating in interviews for our internal promotions this past week, I was truly impressed by the dedication and professionalism within our ranks. The department will be in capable hands with these appointments.”
Murray was appointed chief in 2017. Prior to that, he was a patrol officer and was promoted to investigator and then lieutenant. While he was a lieutenant, he was lead investigator on the Garrett Phillips homicide case. He was later the subject of lawsuits from the man acquitted of murdering Phillips, former Clarkson University soccer coach Oral “Nick” Hillary. After years of litigation, one of Hillary’s lawsuits went in front of a federal judge in June of 2022. That ended in an acquittal of Murray and former chief Edward F. Tischler for violating Hillary’s Fourth Amendment rights. Hillary appealed the suit but later dropped the appeal. A second lawsuit Hillary filed against Murray and other co-defendants, alleging violations of his 14th Amendment rights, was dismissed earlier this year.
Earlier this week, Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler said that Murray had submitted a letter about a week earlier initially seeking to retire in December.
“We had some conversations and decided to do Oct. 8,” the mayor said, adding that Murray is eligible for retirement Oct. 7. He said Murray has been with the department 20 years.
Also on Monday night, the board voted to promote Corbin J.D. Gates-Shult to lieutenant with an annual salary of $84,347. Formerly a sergeant, he will be on a probationary period of no more than 12 months.
Peter G. LaSala has been promoted to sergeant from within the department, with an annual salary of $76,786 and a probationary period of no more than 12 months.
