POTSDAM — The town heard public comment on the proposed Route 56 corridor water and sewer districts Tuesday, moving the project one step closer to coming before property owners for a final vote.
Only two town residents spoke at the public hearing Tuesday, but questions were raised as to the potential impact on landowners in the district both financially and logistically.
Kevin P. Feuka from engineering and planning firm C2AE in Canton presented the plan for both districts, which encompass the same area, but are technically different utilities. According to the figures presented by Mr. Feuka, the total project cost is estimated to be about $10.3 million. Grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development account for about $5.5 million of that figure.
Even with the federal aid, the projected annual cost for a one-family residential home would be $457 for the water district and $810 for the sewer district. This figure is based on an estimate that a single-family home uses 110 gallons of water per day. That 110-gallon figure then constitutes an equivalent dwelling units, or EDU. Commercial properties included in the district presumably use more water, and are assigned more EDUs and pay multiple times that of a single-family residential home.
Though they were not addressed during the hearing, there are two possible scenarios that would somewhat drastically reduce the cost of the projects, and with it the burden put on property owners. Mr. Feuka said he and the board did not want to address these possibilities during the hearing because they aren’t confirmed at this point.
The largest of the two possible options would be a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Agency that could cover up to $3 million of the project. Earlier this year, the agency alerted Mr. Feuka this funding would not be available after a previous indication otherwise. In June, the EDA changed course and indicated it may be possible, but Mr. Feuka said he’s still waiting on a decision.
The other potential reduction in cost on homeowners in the proposed districts would be the possible construction of a facility by innovative motor company, LC Drives, which is currently based in the village. The company has already purchased property in the proposed districts, and if they choose to construct the manufacturing facility, it could add 27 EDUs, according to Mr. Feuka. This would then lower the overall contribution for each EDU, including single-family residences.
Still, those two possibilities are yet to be finalized, and the town cannot make promises that the costs on homeowners could be reduced.
“I’m one person living in a home. I’m not married or anything like that. So that could become rather expensive for one person to come up with $1,000 a year, especially when you’re retire, and covering those costs is my concern,” Robert LaRue, a resident of the proposed districts said at the hearing.
“Certainly, which is why we pursued the (grant) funding,” Mr. Fueke responded. “...the board wanted to bring it based on the amount of (the) grant that was put in the project. We’re not making judgment of whether or not it is too expensive for individuals. That’s the purpose of the vote.”
After Tuesday’s hearing, the Town Board can bring the plan forward and schedule a vote of the property owners in the proposed districts. By municipal law, the full vote must be scheduled between 60 and 75 days after the board moves it forward, meaning it would appear before voters in November at earliest.
Currently, such elections are on hold until Sept. 15, under executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo due to COVID-19.
