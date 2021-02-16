POTSDAM — Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler has postponed Tuesday night’s regular village board meeting next week.
The meeting will now take place at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Tuesday meeting was postponed due to the weather and the potential for there not to be a quorum available the meeting.
The public hearing for the local law on chickens has been canceled and will be re-scheduled.
