210204262832536.jpg

Cottage Street from Leroy to Waverly streets in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler has postponed Tuesday night’s regular village board meeting next week.

The meeting will now take place at 6 p.m. Monday.

The Tuesday meeting was postponed due to the weather and the potential for there not to be a quorum available the meeting.

The public hearing for the local law on chickens has been canceled and will be re-scheduled.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.