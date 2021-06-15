POTSDAM — The Town Board on Monday declared that Postwood Beach in Hannawa Falls will open this summer.
“Once signs are put up,” a news release from the Town Board reads, “members of the public may use the beach at their own risk.”
The news release concludes by stating that further details will be provided “as soon as possible.”
Right now, Postwood Beach is closed to the public. It remains unclear what sort of signs will be put up, where they will be put up or when exactly they will be put up.
Ann M. Carvill, town supervisor, said that “word had gotten out through the community that Postwood would be closed.”
The beach has been closed since last season and while Sandstoner Beach has been open for the season, work to open Postwood has not been completed leading to speculation that it will not open.
Dispelling this notion, she said that the town is “committed” to making sure Postwood Beach will be open this summer.
Ms. Carvill blamed Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz for the rumors that Postwood Beach would be closed.
Mr. Smutz said that despite Mr. Smutz being the recreation director and Postwood Beach falling partly under his auspices, the news release was issued without his knowledge.
“I was hoping there would at least be a conversation before they decided to open,” he said.
Opening Postwood Beach, Mr. Smutz said that as of right now, “that’s not the game plan.”
In response to the news release, he said, “I look at this as the town trying to cut ties completely.”
There is currently a contract between the town and village that states the town provides money for the village to run the recreation programs, including both Postwood and Pine Street beaches.
Ms. Carvill said the board is “waiting on an attorney” to help “rectify the contract.”
For Mr. Smutz, the problems with opening Postwood Beach are of safety and solvency.
Roughly 10 years ago, the towns of Colton and Pierrepont were each contributing about $4,000 annually to maintain the beach, Mr. Smutz said. But, he added, “when I started three years ago, those contributions diminished significantly.”
From either the town of Potsdam or neighboring localities, he said, “there hasn’t been any help.”
As a result of the lack of aid, safety issues have arisen on the beach. Mr. Smutz said there are broken glass bottles in the sand and water, as well as debris from fires people start on the beach. The kayak shack has also been vandalized and attempts have been made to break into it, he said.
“I can’t sit here and say I’m 100 percent for opening Postwood,” he said.
“There needs to be more allocation and help” in order to make Postwood Beach safe for reopening, he added.
Mr. Smutz said that if these issues can’t be resolved, “maybe this isn’t going to be a town and village recreation center anymore.”
The Sandstoner Park Beach remains open to the public.
