POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School District’s Board of Education increased its 2020-2021 tax levy at its meeting Tuesday as leaders push ahead with plans to navigate the school year through COVID uncertainty.
The board approved a 2.84 percent increase in school taxes for the next year. The move comes as schools are navigating a tricky, and in most cases costly, reopening procedure, while the possibility of state cuts to school aid loom in the background.
“We’re very concerned,” Potsdam Central Superintendent Joann M. Chambers told the Times about the school’s budget moving forward.
In May, Governor Andrew Cuomo floated the possibility of up to 20 percent cuts on various sectors, including education. Ms. Chambers said such a reduction in state aid would cost the district millions of dollars.
While the school navigates fiscal uncertainty, it’s continuing to shore up aspects to its reopening plan and bringing students back to classrooms.
On Tuesday, Ms. Chambers updated the board with several new aspects to the plan.
She said that students would be screened before coming into the building each day.
Bus monitors would largely be responsible for taking the temperatures of students as they got embarked for school each day, while middle and high school students would use thermal imaging devices at the entrance to the building.
Ms. Chambers also said the district is considering reconfiguring traffic patterns around the buildings each morning as more parents indicate they’ll be dropping their children off at school instead of having them ride the bus. Additional cleaning staff and aides are being brought on to help keep things functioning smoothly and cleanly.
School principals and faculty are now in the process of figuring out school day schedules and how more specific classroom logistics will function.
“The class sizes are going to be 12-15 so we have to encroach on a lot of spaces where we wouldn’t normally have classes and we’ve had to divide classes into smaller groups,” Ms. Chambers told the Times. “It’s quite an ordeal trying to adhere to those guidelines and still have kids in the building every day.”
Ms. Chamber told the Times, the results of a survey sent to parents show that about a quarter of elementary and high school students and 35 percent of middle school students have opted to continue with full-time remote learning.
