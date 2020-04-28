CANTON — A bridge at the County Route 35 and Morley Potsdam Road, Potsdam, and the stream below it is heading for a redirection.
St. Lawrence County lawmakers during their Monday night Finance Committee meeting passed a federal and highway project for the engineering and design and right-of-way for the County Route 35 (Slab City) bridge over Trout Brook.
Department of Highway Director Donald R. Chambers said the project will likely require some reworking of the intersection and maybe some realignment of the stream in that area.
Finance Committee Chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, asked if the 90-degree angle at which the stream crosses the intersection was going to be altered.
“That’s exactly what I was getting at and may require us to look at some intersection changes, but yes, we would be looking at trying to make it more hydrolic efficient because right now the stream comes down and does a 90 degree and basically excavates the bottom of the stream bead, which is not desirable,” Mr. Chambers said. “It adds to the erosion, so there is likely to be a slight realignment of the stream.”
The project is a state-aid eligible transportation federal-aid project and will fully fund the local share of federal and state-aid eligible and ineligible project costs with a ratio of 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent non-federal.
According to the resolution the legislators want to advance the project by making a commitment of 100 percent of the non-federal share of the costs of engineering and design and right-of-way for the project or portions thereof, with the federal share of such costs to be applied directly by the New York State Department of Transportation.
Legislators authorized the county treasurer to pay 100 percent of the federal and non-federal share of the cost of engineering and design and right-of-way for the project, upon approval of the county attorney. The treasurer was approved to modify the 2020 budget for the department of highways in the amount of $282,000.
The Department of Highway will be responsible for all costs of the project which exceed the amount of the federal aid project funding awarded to the department.
Chairman Joseph Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, was approved to sign all necessary agreements, certifications or reimbursement requests for federal aid with the state DOT in connection with the advancement or approval of the project. He will also provide for the administration of the project and the municipality’s first instance funding, of the federal and non-federal share of project costs and permanent funding of the local share of federal-aid eligible project costs and all other expenses, upon approval of the county attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.