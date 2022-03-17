Potsdam CHS Varsity Club aids cancer patients

The Potsdam Central High School Varsity Club recently held a Coaches vs. Cancer 3-point shoot out to support the Center for Cancer Care at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. They raised $315 for patient navigation. From left are Grace Theodore, Maggie Akin, Emma Brosell, Rosie Hoover, CPH Center for Cancer Care Director Jerry Sheppard, Alden DiMarco, Mallory Greene, Clare Sullivan-Catlin and Lauryn Bigwarfe. St. Lawrence Health photo
