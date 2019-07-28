POTSDAM —The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce has announced that the Potsdam Town Wide Garage Sales will take place on Aug. 24.
Details on registering sales will not be available until Aug. 1. On or after Aug. 1, visit potsdamchamber.com or find the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.
