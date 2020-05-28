POTSDAM — COVID-19 restrictions have led to the cancellation of the annual Potsdam Summer Festival.
The announcement, made Thursday by the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce, said the decision was “prudent and clear” due to the consequences affiliated with holding large gatherings under the pandemic guidelines.
This would have been the 53rd year for the event, which is normally held during mid July. It was expected to be themed “The Music That Raised Us,” celebrating the impact that music has on our lives.
Organizers had encouraged themed tents, costumes, and posters.
According to Thursday’s news release, the Chamber’s Board of Directors decided to cancel “due to the current restrictions on event gatherings and unwavering commitment to public health.”
“The festival . . . draws hundreds of local residents and visitors to Potsdam including alumni from SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University,” the release stated. “While the live music provided by local talent, car show, activities for children, delicious treats, and array of local products that are typically found during the festival will be missed, the Chamber is prioritizing the health and safety of the region.”
The Chamber’s Events and Festivals Committee, chaired by Allison Carney, owner of Brick and Mortar Music, spends a significant amount of time to plan this event and also works with other organizations to support their events throughout the year, the release stated.
Ms. Carney was not immediately available to comment on the cancellation.
The main goal of the organization efforts is to bring people from all over to support local businesses, the release stated.
“The decision to cancel the festival was prudent and clear because of the negative consequences of holding a large gathering before we know it is safe to do so,” Ms. Carney said in a statement provided with the release. “We recognize the economic impact of this cancelation on our businesses is significant and while we will greatly miss the festival, we will continue to find ways to promote and highlight our business community during this difficult time.”
The Events and Festivals Committee will continue to meet to explore opportunities for the coming year and is open for those who are interested in volunteering. Individuals who are interested in serving on this committee should contact the Chamber at info@potsdam.edu.
