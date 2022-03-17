POTSDAM — The Potsdam Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Potsdam Community Cleanup Day on Sunday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Volunteers are needed and appreciated to help with this effort. Please bring a pair of gloves and any gardening tools that may help with cleanup. Some tools, gloves, bags, etc. will be provided.
Interested individuals, groups or organizations can contact the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce. Cleanup locations will be assigned at that time.
For more information and to sign up, please visit potsdamchamber.com/cleanup2022.
