Potsdam chicken ordinance fails

POTSDAM — The village has shot down a resolution to change local code to allow for residents to establish chicken coops on their property.
The Board of Trustees unanimously voted against a resolution at their meeting Monday with all members except Abby Lee in attendance. Most trustees expressed concerns that the wording of the resolution included too many regulations, and wanted to send it back to the Village Planning Committee to revise.
“I just think a lot of it is really too strict and severe as it’s written,” Trustee Stephen Warr said regarding the proposal.
Under the proposal, coops would have to be located at least 20 feet from an owner-occupant’s residence and another 20-foot setback from any road. Residents would also have to receive permission from the village code enforcement office and all abutting neighbors.
Prior to the board’s vote, the Planning Board voted not to recommend the legislation as is and two members of the public who spoke at a hearing on the topic Monday had similar sentiments.
“I believe in this ordinance. I believe that it is needed in Potsdam and it’s needed now,” Susan E. Powers said addressing the trustees. “But before we pass the law as it’s currently written, we really need to work to ensure that it maintains safety and sanitary conditions both for the chickens and for the owners and for the neighbors in the village of Potsdam, but we don’t want to be hogtied by overly specific rules.”
The board of trustees expressed interest in reconsidering the topic if the legislation is revised.
Time to move to the country.
