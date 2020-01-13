The Potsdam Food Co-op held its 22nd Holiday Baking Fest and Silent Auction on Dec. 15 in the Potsdam Town Hall Community Room. This event is the Co-op’s annual fundraiser, this year raising $767 for the Potsdam Neighborhood Center.
Many visitors attended and enjoyed sampling an array of 20 mouth-watering cakes, cookies, pies, and savory treats, silently voting for their favorites. Many placed bids on the duplicate uncut version in the Silent Auction, hoping for the chance to take home a special treat. Kristal Hayes, Director of the Potsdam Neighborhood Center, assisted in serving samples and was also available to talk with guests about the essential work the Neighborhood Center does for those in the community.
In addition to home bakers, local eateries were invited to participate this year in the newly created “Professional” category. Congratulations to the winners of this year’s event. Our community home bakers and “Professional” eatery who received the most votes in each category of the friendly baking contest, and also winners of a $25 Co-op Gift Certificate are:
n Dessert: Fatima Mustafa - Qatayef (walnut & cinnamon)
n Cookies: Mary Michalek - Tweed Cakes
n Special Diet: Jan DeWaters - Vegan Apple-Cranberry Galette
n Savory: Fatima Mustafa - Cheese & Potato Phyllo Cups
n Professional: Big Spoon Kitchen - Potsdam “Stoner” Galette
The other professionals who entered and contributed their delicious creations in this new category were: Crush Bistro with Peppermint Pattie Cheesecake; Marigold Kitchen & Bakery with Chocolate Bliss Cake; and the Potsdam Co-op’s Carriage House Bakery with Chocolate Mint Dream Cupcakes. Big Spoon Kitchen also contributed a second entry, Chocolate Brownies with Chocolate Ganache Frosting.
The annual Baking Fest has become a tradition for many peopele and families over the years. It is a wonderful way to begin the holiday season while supporting a worthwhile organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.