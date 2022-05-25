POTSDAM — The code enforcement officer wants local laws changed to make it easier for the town to clean up private properties where multiple derelict cars and excess garbage pose both environmental and public health risks.
Code Officer Jeffrey K. Murray raised the issue during the Town Council’s monthly meeting.
He says junk cars each contain about 24 gallons of fluids — gasoline, oil, lubricants, coolant and other chemicals — that can leak and contaminate the ground.
“What’s happening when someone drags 15 or 20 of these things on a property and leaves them there?” he said. “Typically they’re not selling parts off these cars … I don’t like to use the term hoarders, but it’s pretty accurate.”
He says there’s public health issues at some properties where garbage stacks up to the point that it attracts rats, which can find their way into neighboring properties where there isn’t a trash problem.
Mr. Murray also says there are properties where farm animals are hoarded, but the residents don’t properly feed and shelter them. He says they end up freezing to death in the winter, or dying of starvation or thirst. He said he observed one particular property where there was “a dead calf and several dead goats” near a fence toward the back of the lot.
“People next door call and complain, and I say ‘there’s only so much I can do,’” he said.
Mr. Murray added that his purview is making sure properties are up to code. Animal welfare issues fall under either the state Department of Agriculture and Markets or law enforcement.
He said there currently is a “complicated process” for getting owners of the problem lots to clean up their vehicles and trash. Right now, the process starts with issuing letters of remedy, which gives the property owner 30 days to fix the code issues. He says in many cases, that’s enough to get a response.
“It’s only fair to give them a chance,” Mr. Murray said, adding that he’s written about 15 remedy letters since being appointed to his office about a year ago. “We’re not out to punish people.”
If the property owner doesn’t respond to the letter, the next step is to write a ticket and bring the case to court. He says he’s issued three citations, all in August of last year. One was dismissed and the other two cases don’t appear to have motivated the property owners to clean things up, he said.
“Every day I’m getting more complaints … it’s harder to get them into court, get them fined, and that’s not accomplishing the cleanup,” Mr. Murray added.
To more effectively deal with all of those issues, he wants the Town Council to improve the current municipal code to “streamline” the legal process, making it easier for the town to go in and clean up the trash or dead vehicles, then assess the cost of that against the property owners’ taxes.
“There is a section in our law that says the municipality can come in and clean up under certain circumstances. I want to streamline it so we can deal with these things more effectively,” according to Mr. Murray. “I think we’ve got to get it to where we can control these, but in an efficient way instead of dragging out for months.”
He says when he wrote the three code violation tickets last year, he cited New York state building codes rather than the local code.
Town attorney Francis P. Cappello said that’s because local courts don’t have jurisdiction to issue an order allowing the town to go on a property and get rid of the vehicles and trash. The state Supreme Court does. Both local courts and state courts can also levy daily fines for violations, up to $1,000 per day under state law.
The Town Council took no action after its May 17 discussion. Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber said she would research municipal laws from elsewhere in the state that may be closer to what Mr. Murray is asking to have passed.
