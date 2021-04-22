POTSDAM — The Complete Streets working group held an informational meeting Wednesday over Zoom to brainstorm ideas to create a friendlier environment for multiple modes of transportation in the village.
The village developed a Complete Streets plan in 2014, said Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, a village trustee who was facilitating the meeting.
The group met Wednesday in hopes of building off that plan and to take advantage of possible infrastructure grant funding to complete projects around the village.
A complete street is a street that’s accessible to all sorts of users beyond automobiles. A complete street should be safe for pedestrians, cyclists, people who use mobility scooters and other forms of assisted transport, as well as mass transit.
“Complete Streets is about creating a network,” Mrs. Jacob-Wilke said. “If you have a sidewalk and it goes nowhere, there is really no point to it.”
The Potsdam group has a few advantages as it works to put a plan together.
Potsdam is one of 21 municipalities taking part in the Active People Healthy Nation Champions Institute sponsored by Smart Growth America and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity.
Mrs. Jacobs-Wilke has been participating in workshops and seminars with the institute since last fall and has access to plans and projects that have worked elsewhere.
Erik Backus, a professor at Clarkson University, led a study in the village in 2019 that had engineering students map all the sidewalks, curb cuts, crosswalks and pedestrian lights in the village to get a sense of the status of every single block.
The village also has its Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects that can be improved by Complete Street projects.
Mrs. Jacob Wilke stressed that making streets easy to navigate for all has many benefits.
Walkable environments can add to the economy, she said.
“When people slow down and get out of their cars to walk and bike and use their wheelchair to get around, they are so much more likely to stop in downtown businesses,” she said.
Less time spent in cars benefits the environment and makes it easy for people to get outside and walk to destinations, improving physical fitness and general health of the community.
Developing a list of projects, big and small, is important, said Karen Bage, of the North Country Health Initiative. Having projects in the pipeline when funding becomes available increases the likelihood of getting funded.
“Those little projects add up,” she said.
The group will be looking for people to help complete street audits and to volunteer for other projects soon. Upcoming meetings will be announced on the village’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.