POTSDAM — Officials are considering using American Rescue Plan Act funds to put fencing on bridges in the village to stop people from jumping off of them.
During the May Board of Trustees meeting, Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said the idea is “very preliminary.”
The proposal comes on the heels of a tragic incident where a Clarkson University student jumped into the Raquette River from the Maple Street bridge in the early hours of May 5 and was found dead the following day.
Trustee Monique Tirion suggested it may not be a worthwhile project because bad decisions can be made anywhere.
“Kids make mistakes everywhere, and it’s going to be hard to put fences everywhere,” she said.
Clarkson University identified the student as Justin Howard, Greensboro Bend, Vermont. Mr. Howard was an aerospace engineering student set to graduate in December.
He was reported missing by friends at 2:06 a.m. May 5, according to a Potsdam Police Department news release. The student was reportedly swimming in the river.
Mr. Thompson also expressed gratitude for the numerous regional police and rescue agencies who responded to the incident.
“Thank you personally … to everyone who played a role. You don’t realize how blessed we are not just as a community but as Northern New York as a whole. When something like this happens and I drive in from my home at 2:30 in the morning and there’s already 100 people there, words don’t even come close to relaying the gratitude,” Mr. Thompson said during the May 15 meeting. “It wasn’t just that those folks were there. They were there until the end. To say it’s impressive would be an understatement.”
“Our hearts go out to the family,” he added.
Agencies involved in the search included the Potsdam Police Department, Potsdam Fire Department, Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad, Canton Fire Department, Massena Rescue, Parishville Fire and Rescue, Hannawa Falls Fire Department, Hogansburg Akwesasne Fire Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, state police, state forest rangers, Department of Environmental Conservation police, the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services and Franklin County Emergency Services.
