POTSDAM — Village trustees are considering a new solar power law that would give them the power to deal with solar arrays that are no longer generating power.
The board held a public hearing on the proposal prior to its Monday night meeting, which drew no comments. The law would apply to future solar developments.
“At some point these facilities are going to go out of operation, and what happens at the point they do?” Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss said to the board. “What happens 20 to 30 years from now when the solar tax credits run out ... or they’re not generating the electricity they used to?”
“And it becomes to the benefit of the developer, or person leasing the land from the farmers, to walk away from it ... who’s responsible for it?” Mr. Hanss said.
He said after a year of not generating power for export, the solar array would be considered abandoned under the proposed new law. The array’s owners would be able to apply to the Village Planning Board for six-month extension to keep generating power.
The law would require, when the solar facility’s lease expires or when it’s considered abandoned, that all of the above ground equipment be removed, along with anything at least four feet underground. The goal of that requirement is to “get the site conditions back as close to original as possible,” according to Mr. Hanss.
St. Lawrence County has written a model local law governing solar power facilities. It requires solar developers to write and file a decommissioning plan before their site is approved which they will have to follow when the facility is past its useful life.
Mr. Hanss said the county’s model also requires a financial surety review by the developer every two years on the village’s dime. It would look at the site’s value and equipment, with a bond or cash put up by the developer and held by the village. This is in case the site goes offline and can be used to help pay for cleanup costs if the developer simply walks away from an unused facility.
Mr. Hanss suggested the board consider a moratorium on large storage batteries sometimes used in commercial solar farms until they come up with a way to govern them. That’s because of the environmental risks they can pose.
Village Trustee Abby D. Lee brought up the idea of “Brownfields to Brightfields,” which would locate large solar farms on brownfield sites instead of land that can be used for agriculture. Mr. Hanss said the current village zoning law specifies where the arrays can be sited, and none of them include brownfield lands.
