POTSDAM — Village officials are considering ceding a section of Cottage Street between Waverly and Leroy streets to St. Lawrence Health System.
A public hearing on the matter is being held before the village Board of Trustees meeting on Oct. 5, though a formal vote won’t come up in the near future as details of the potential deal are still being worked out between SLHS and village officials.
“This is very, very ground level,” Village Administrator Greg O. Thompson said about the status of discussions. “The big thing for the hospital, by giving them this street, it would greatly reduce the amount of parking issues we’re having for them.”
Still, Mr. Thompson explained, there are a number of specifics to work out in order to legally sell the street, ensure village infrastructure is accessible and make sure students are still able to safely navigate to the school campus.
Mr. Thompson explained the village has discussed setting up an easement with the hospital, which would allow public works employees to access sewer and water infrastructure currently under the street. He said SLHS also inquired about the possibility of moving that infrastructure altogether. As far as the pedestrian crossing, Mr. Thompson said the health system has offered to install new sidewalks and possibly pedestrian crossing signals elsewhere on Leroy Street to ensure pedestrians, namely students, can safely cross onto the school campus.
The legal arguments are somewhat more complicated. Village code states a street can only be decommissioned if it’s not an active thoroughfare.
“It all comes down to an argument,” Mr. Thompson said. “You’re going to basically create an argument that states that Cottage Street from Waverly to Leroy is an unnecessary passageway, or thoroughfare if you will, for vehicles and that there are other options that are just as effective.”
He said he thinks Grove Street is more heavily travelled, since motorists can pull out onto Market Street at the traffic light.
Should the street eventually be sold, Mr. Thompson said the hospital would likely place a gate on the Leroy Street entrance and eventually turn that area into green space. The hospital currently owns all properties on both sides of Cottage Street.
“We’re very, very fortunate to have the medical facility we have here. (SLHS President and CEO David) Acker has put together just an incredible team and he wants to grow bigger and we want to be able to help him,” Mr. Thompson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.