POTSDAM — Town Constable Timothy A. Rivers was placed on paid leave Monday after he was charged with multiple felonies stemming from allegations he surreptitiously recorded people showering.
Prior to a birthday party Friday, Mr. Rivers, 58, placed his phone in the bathroom of a Potsdam home while the two victims were showering, according to the criminal complaint filed with Potsdam Town Court. The two victims then discovered the device and found it to be recording for over 20 minutes. According to the documents, they then made up an excuse to leave the home and proceeded to call 911.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Mr. Rivers with two counts of unlawful surveillance, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison. He was later arraigned remotely in Hermon Town Court and is set to appear in Potsdam Town Court on Feb. 10.
On Monday, the Potsdam Town Board convened in special session where they voted unanimously to place Mr. Rivers on paid leave from his position as town constable and peace officer.
Mr. Rivers also previously served as chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad.
