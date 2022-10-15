Potsdam councilors OK pay raises for themselves

Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — After a debate on Tuesday night, town councilors decided to stick with giving themselves a raise in the 2023 budget.

The board that evening also passed a preliminary second draft of the coming year’s spending plan, and set a public hearing for what will be a final budget vote at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, prior to the start of the regular monthly meeting. It will take place at the Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St.

