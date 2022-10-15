POTSDAM — After a debate on Tuesday night, town councilors decided to stick with giving themselves a raise in the 2023 budget.
The board that evening also passed a preliminary second draft of the coming year’s spending plan, and set a public hearing for what will be a final budget vote at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10, prior to the start of the regular monthly meeting. It will take place at the Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St.
The current draft of the budget increases annual pay for the four town councilors to $21,000 in 2023 from $19,460 in the 2022 budget. The town supervisor’s pay will hold steady at $40,250.
“I cannot support giving myself a raise,” said Town Councilor Marty G. Miller. That prompted councilors Alissa T. Hardiman and Toni A. Kennedy to say they agreed with him.
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill spoke up and noted the town board members themselves are the only ones who can approve a raise for elected councilors.
“If you feel awkward giving a raise, there would never be a raise,” she said. “I like to think of it not as you taking care of you. It’s you taking care of the future.”
Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber noted that councilors haven’t given themselves a raise in “a very long time.”
“Lots of times when people get on the board, they don’t realize how much work there is,” she said. “If I could vote for that (raise), I would support it. You’re not asking for a large raise. You’re asking for a nominal raise.”
Councilor Lynn A. Hall agreed that small increases in pay are reasonable, given the amount of work councilors have to do. She supports the raise, “as long as it’s nominal, equitable, reasonable.”
“The problem is when board members give themselves a big raise,” Ms. Hall said. “It is a lot of work. I’d do it for free. I was surprised to learn people got paid for this. You have to keep those small increments going. People have less and less time to volunteer.”
Ms. Kennedy said she “sees both sides” of the raise argument. She landed on supporting it.
“We have to put money where we value things. If we value people getting on the town board and doing the work necessary, it’s easier to justify a raise when you expect people to work hard,” she said. “I feel like that’s motivation for people to get on the board and put in the time.”
Municipal lawmakers have said they’re seeing fewer candidates running for public office. Town, village and county elections in the north country are frequently uncontested. Happening alongside that, the American working class has grown poorer over the last four decades. One measurement of that, median income, shows a significant reduction since the 1980s when adjusted for inflation. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’s website, U.S. median income in 1984 was $55,828. Adjusted for inflation using usinflationcalculator.com, that’s $145,598 in 2021 dollars. The 2021 median income, according to the same website, was $70,784. Adjusted for inflation using the same calculator, that would have been $27,141 in 1984.
According to ipsos.com, a private data collection firm, U.S. income inequality continues to grow.
“As record-setting inflation has rapidly made life more expensive, just over one in four workers say their income have increased as well — and almost as many say they’re actually making less money,” according to a May 4 article from Ipsos. “28% of Americans in the workforce say their income increased since this time last year, compared to 26% who say their income decreased in the same period. But the gains and pain have not been evenly distributed. In fact, those who make more than $100,000 a year were nearly twice as likely as those making less than $50,000 a year to say their income increased — 39% of those with high incomes compared to 21% of those with low incomes.”
