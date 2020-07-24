POTSDAM — The village Board of Trustees approved several new changes as projects to renovate the east dam and wastewater treatment plant forge ahead despite delays attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The east dam project required roughly $140,000 in allocated contingency funds to move ahead, in part due to stopping the renovation during the pandemic. Village Director of Planning and Development Fred Hanss told the Times that the contractors working on the project had to stop construction and make adjustments for social distancing and other safety guidelines. This included housing construction workers in their own lodging quarters since individuals were not allowed in the same rooms.
The main bulk of the east dam change order, which is covered by a contingency fund made in the project’s original budget, was due to the need to update the original 1980s electronics with new switch gear.
“There’s nothing left in it. All the equipment that was there by and large that had outlived its economic life is being replaced,” Mr. Hanss said.
Despite the delays, Village Administrator Greg Thompson told the board Monday the project should still be finished in mid to late fall.
Mr. Thompson also updated the board on the west dam, which was shut down recently.
“We’re currently looking to bring west dam hydro back on line due to an unexpected oil leak and unusually low flow rates,” Mr. Thompson said.
He indicated the village is waiting for a spare actuator to come back from Toronto.
The board was also briefed on progress towards renovating the wastewater treatment plant by Barton and Loguidice Representative Matt Cooper. Similar to the other projects, the treatment plant has seen delays with contractors and materials providers. Mr. Cooper pointed out one contractor from Utah who needs to send a representative to the plant to measure for a specific part, but won’t do so until the state’s travel advisory requiring two weeks of quarantine is lifted.
