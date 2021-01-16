POTSDAM — A small, but determined, group of protesters will once again be putting their weekly demonstrations on hold at the end of the month.
For more than a year and a half, a handful of protesters gathered outside the Potsdam Post Office on Elm Street on Saturday mornings to wave signs and advocate for a smattering of progressive causes.
Now, claiming a sort of victory with the election of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, the group plans to temporarily halt their demonstrations, according to a news release.
“Now we have come to a time where we don’t want to nag people so much!” Martha Lumley of Edwards wrote in the release. “A new president will be in the White House and the old one we’d rather forget is impeached, and hopefully will be convicted by the Senate. Our job is done, for now.”
The group, which usually consisted of three regulars and whoever else showed up, never situated on one particular topic of protest, one week protesting climate change and the next relations with Iran.
“But that doesn’t mean that we won’t be back,” the release concluded. “There are a lot of issues left hanging: Climate Crisis, economy/poverty, coronavirus, and of course Black Lives (Still) Matter. The list goes on.”
The group plans to demonstrate until Jan. 23 before going on hiatus.
