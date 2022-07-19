POTSDAM — The village began paving several streets on Tuesday.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said at the Monday night village board meeting that the paving will start on Country Lane, followed by Depot, Constitution and Willow streets and Sayles Road.
“It’s our hope to have this completed by the end of this week as long as Mother Nature agrees,” Mr. Thompson told the trustees. “It looks pretty good. We should be able to get it done.”
After that’s finished, village DPW workers will start installing a pad for a new bus shelter behind the parking lot on Munson Street.
After that, the DPW will install the pad for the new T-Mobile Pavilion in Ives Park. The village is working with a local craftsman to have a gazebo built for the pavilion.
