POTSDAM — The village Department of Public Works wants to hear from residents who need sidewalk repairs in front of their homes.
Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said those who want to be considered can contact the DPW at 315-265-4620. Some sidewalk work is already planned around the Ives Park pavilion and outer Main Street where students walk to and from Clarkson University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.