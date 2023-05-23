Header Header

Workers replace the crosswalk at the confluence of Main and Maple streets in 2021. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village Department of Public Works wants to hear from residents who need sidewalk repairs in front of their homes.

Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said those who want to be considered can contact the DPW at 315-265-4620. Some sidewalk work is already planned around the Ives Park pavilion and outer Main Street where students walk to and from Clarkson University.

