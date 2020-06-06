POTSDAM — A continuation plan to allow the village’s Downtown Revitalization Local Planning Committee to reopen community engagement is underway, but Frederick J. Hanss, Potsdam’s planning and development director, said there was still other work being done both behind the scenes and in the village streets.
The state agencies and the consulting teams at MJ Engineering are working on a plan to continue the public participation process for the village, which Mr. Hanss said is the standard procedure for all of the communities on the receiving end of the 2019 DRI funding.
“We submitted a plan to the state and it is under review and once it’s approved, then we will be able to restart the public process,” he said. “This is a plan to essentially restart or continue the public process, so, how do we get the LPC back together? How do we effectively engage the public again, in the planning process? That’s as far as it goes. I can’t give you any specific modes or restarting the public because we’re just not there yet.”
MJ Engineering is also developing a draft Strategic Investment Plan, which does not yet include project profiles, for review by the state.
“There’s a lot of work that is being done behind the scenes,” he said. “We’re developing out the draft Strategic Investment Plan. That’s pretty complicated and they have to get all those project profiles pulled together and that’s pretty complicated. So, during this hiatus, I think the consultants have been using their time wisely, hopefully at to the point where we get the continuation plan approved.”
Additionally, work is underway on the New York Main Street Project, specifically work done to Isle of You at 17 Market St., the Cactus Grill and Cantina at 11 Raymond and the historic Ives Building at 45-47 Market St.
“Those were all projects happening independent of the DRI process. Related? Yes. Connected in any real way? No,” Mr. Hanss said.
The New York Main Street Grant was received by the village a couple of years ago and Mr. Hanss said they are just finishing it up.
Last month, Mr. Hanss secured essential business designations for the three contractors working on those projects. The replacement of the EPDM roof at the Cactus Grill has been substantially completed, masonry repair at 17 Maple St. was slated to begin the week of May 14 but was delayed, again, due to poor weather conditions, Mr. Hanss said, and J.R. Weston has submitted a design alternative to be reviewed and hopefully approved by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation so that window replacement work can continue.
