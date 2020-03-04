POTSDAM — It was another successful turnout Tuesday night as a small crowd filled the Town of Potsdam Community Room at 18 Elm St. for the second Downtown Revitalization Initiative Public Open House.
Purpose of the meeting was to gauge the level of public support on 11 projects that the DRI’s Local Planning Committee put on a preliminary projects list and 12 projects placed on the “additional projects for consideration,” as more information was needed.
The preliminary projects which included a Downtown Riverwalk Trail, Downtown Streetscape Enhancement Project and St. Lawrence Whitewater Park were among those that the public could indicate if they thought they were high, medium or low on their level of support.
The marked lists were then placed into a box and they will be reviewed and brought before the March 17 LPC meeting for discussion and consideration,
The LPC met on Feb. 20 to review the preliminary list of 47 proposed projects submitted for DRI funding consideration and whittled them down to the current list, which LPC co-chairs, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler and Kristin Esterberg, president of SUNY Potsdam, said will again be reduced after considering the public feedback. It will then go to the state for consideration.
“Ideally, what the state wants us to do is rule it down to somewhere about $12 (million) and $16 million and then when they look at it down there, they will decide what projects will receive the remaining $9.7 million of the $10 million awarded to the village,” Mayor Tischler said.
Both the mayor and President Esterberg said projects that will revitalize the downtown are on their lists of favorites, but President Esterberg said the one project the committee feels strongly about and that has made the preliminary list is the $1,087,915 Rebuild Downtown Potsdam Revolving Grant & Loan, in which the village is seeking $600,000 in DRI funding.
“We do believe some of the projects have the capacity really to transform how we think about downtown and those are the ones that we make sure we get to the top of the list,” she said. “Transformational doesn’t mean coming into something brand new, it means building on that beautiful foundation that we have. It really means it could be a catalyst for other projects.”
Scott Carroll, whose Project Vu/Blu Dodo is on the projects for consideration list, is working out of Clarkson University’s Shipley Center. The two-part project is a business expansion for a company that produces mixed reality/virtual reality global climate products. It would create three full-time and three part-time positions, cloud services and exhibition space. The project cost is $626,000, of which Mr. Carroll is seeking $176,000 in DRI funding.
“We’ve developed a visual predictive, immersive app that allow people to take a picture of their front yard and see, in film style, what it will look like in 100 years from climate change,” he said. “The other part of the project that we are trying to do in Potsdam is Vision Space, and Vision Space is a walk in exhibition space that will showcase the latest new technology being developed here in Northern New York, from virtual reality, to augmented reality, to 3D, to clean energy, whatever it happening behind university walls with local companies.
People will be able to test it and play with it and experience it and get to understand in a walk in environment what else is happening up here and the technology that we are developing.
Rebecca Naomi Weld, a village resident and the founder of Renew Architecture & Design, said she spends a lot of time as an architect living and working in downtown “thinking about what it would take to revitalize the downtown and what pieces are critical and what pieces aren’t,” and favored the riverwalk, the second-floor expansion of the North Country Children’s Museum and the Potsdam Food Co-Op Relocation and Expansion projects.
Gail Anderson, village resident and owner of Marigold Kitchen & Bakery, said she is advocating for more recreation downtown.
“I love that they are adding activities to the village, things that people come to the village to do like the water park and maybe the skate park and maybe increasing the children’s museum, because that is what I see lacking,” she said. “People need things to do. Young kids, teenage kids, even adults. So it’s great when there are businesses that bring people in to do things in town other than restaurants.”
The project list is available on the village of Potsdam DRI website at https://potsdamdri.com/call-for-projects/
