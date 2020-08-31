POTSDAM — The state Downtown Revitalization Initiative plans will have its last bit of public comment this week before local stakeholders vote on a proposed slate of plans that will ultimately result in $9.7 million for projects in the village.
On Wednesday, the public will be able to participate in a question and answer session with members of the local planning committee, a group of local officials, community members, and stakeholders, who are in the final stages of reviewing a set of projects. With that public feedback in hand, the LPC will make a final vote on Sept. 9 to send somewhere between $12 million and $16 million in plans to Albany, where DRI officials will choose what $9.7 million is ultimately implemented.
“I think it’s very important to get some public feedback,” Potsdam Village Mayor and LPC co-chair Reinhold J. Tischler said Monday. “After all, the project is mainly designed, the DRI Program, for the village of Potsdam and these folks are a part of it. What they say carries some weight. The final decision will obviously be up to New York state and their team, but any feedback they can give us will definitely be an asset.
Wednesday’s Q&A session will be held via a WebX conference call due to the pandemic. Interested participants will have to register ahead of time at tinyurl.com/PotsdamDRI. The public can also view a gallery and descriptions of all the proposed projects and submit feedback on them at https://potsdamdri.com, or by filling out a comment card at the village offices. The comment period closes Friday.
Planning for the DRI was put on hold shortly after the pandemic gripped the state and disrupted large gatherings. After taking a few months to restart the process, LPC met on Aug. 19 to further discuss and refine its slate of proposed projects prior to this last public comment period.
During that meeting, the LPC expanded the slate to 15 total projects totaling nearly the $16 million threshold in state funds available through the DRI. Each of the projects has a sponsor, which can include the village or a private enterprise, most of which plan to contribute their own funds in addition to those coming from the state. That means the actual sum of money being spent on the projects is really upwards of $19 million.
Maggie M. McKenna, executive director of the St. Lawrence County Arts Center, sits on the LPC. The arts center is also sponsoring a plan to create a hub and studio spaces on 6-8 Raymond St., just off of Market Street. She said she’s heard a lot of positive public feedback so far, but any input directed toward the LPC could be helpful to make sure the project goes through.
“We need local support and we need grant funding like this to be able to make it happen,” Ms. McKenna said. “So we’re really hoping that the community shows their support for the arts center and we’re really hoping that the local planning committee and the state choose to fund it.”
Some members of the LPC raised concerns over sending a larger slate of projects to the state, worrying that it would ultimately lead to projects being cut that were really desired by the public. At the last meeting, the LPC briefly debated in particular whether to include a plan to establish a whitewater launch area on the Raquette River just south of east dam. The committee ultimately agreed to postpone that debate until the Sept. 9 meeting.
Descriptions of all the projects are available on the Potsdam DRI website, www.PotsdamDRI.com.
Downtown Revitalization Initiatives are awarded to municipal areas in several regions in New York. The state announced that Potsdam would receive the Northern Tier DRI in October 2019. While planning has been underway since, it could take years to see work finished on all the projects.
