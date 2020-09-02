POTSDAM — Stakeholders and project managers heard the last round of public comment on Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative during a virtual Q&A session Wednesday, a week before a final slate of projects will be sent to the state for approval.
Currently, the Local Planning Committee, a group of community volunteers, local elected officials and other area stakeholders, has selected 15 projects that they believe should receive a portion of the $9.7 million in state funds through the DRI.
The projects include a “streetscape” revitalization in the Market street corridor, a whitewater park on the Raquette River, a new river walk path to circle the village, and several building renovations including the Roxy, Clarkson Inn and 58 Market St.
Wednesday’s Q&A event gave individuals another chance to pose questions before the LPC cochairs, village officials and planning consultants overseeing the process. While a number of questions were asked, a large portion of the discussion revolved around the river walk trail. Particularly addressed were questions about the exact route of the trail and how new bike lanes on Maple Street and Sandstone Drive would be incorporated.
Public input is still being accepted beyond Wednesday’s Q&A session. Members of the public can submit feedback via an online form available at potsdamdri.com or by filling out a comment card at the village offices. Once that feedback is compiled it will be packaged and presented to the LPC on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The DRI consultants reported seeing more than 700 views of the online project gallery and that more than 90 comments have been submitted as of Wednesday evening.
“Our team, it’s actually already started compiling the comments that have been coming in,” M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying P.C. Director of Planning Services and DRI consultant Jaclyn S. Hakes said Wednesday. “And we are compiling them both individually as they come in, the full comment, so that is available. And we’re also tracking the level of support by each of the projects that are currently on the draft list we recommend to DRI. That information will be provided to the LPC in advance of their meeting on the 9th and will also be shared during that meeting on the 9th. That information will also be made available on the project’s website.”
At that point, the committee will officially determine which projects on the slate are sent to the state, which will ultimately make the final decision.
The slate that the LPC can send to the state must contain between $12 million and $16 million in DRI-contributed funds. The likeliest point of contention between members of the LPC will be whether to narrow down their proposed slate closer to the $12 million, and if so, what projects should be removed or reduced. Since the total DRI grant is $9.7 million, this means the state will have to make a cut regardless.
During Wednesday’s Q&A, Alexandra Jacob-Wilke, also a village trustee, asked the panel the likelihood of narrowing down the projects on the slate. Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said that’s up to the LPC, but he didn’t expect any cuts.
“There’s been so much discussion and so much input from the public to the LPC that I think these 15 projects will be back in front of the LPC at our meeting next week and we’ll move forward from there,” Mr. Tischler said. “I personally don’t anticipate anything dropping off these 15 and obviously it will be up to the state to make the final determination.”
In several regions each year, the state designates a community as a recipient of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul came to Potsdam to formally announce that Potsdam had been chosen in October 2019. Planning ensued shortly thereafter, but stalled in March following the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Planning sessions resumed last month remotely. Work on the proposed projects is expected to take several years.
