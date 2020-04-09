POTSDAM — The village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee, which has not met since March 17, may be getting an extension on its Strategic Investment Plan.
The LPC is currently behind schedule on formulating its vision and goals for revitalizing the downtown area. Village Planning and Development Director Frederick J. Hanss said the DRI consulting team held a phone conference Monday and said while the DRI public process has essentially been suspended indefinitely, work continues on developing the various project profiles for DRI projects that were selected for award as well as some of the other ones where additional information was requested.
“The state is still trying to determine if they will do an extension for the preparation of that Strategic Investment Plan,” Mr. Hanss said. “I think they’ll make the best decision that they can when things have settled down to whatever may be the new normal once the coronavirus has plateaued out.”
The March 17 Local Planning Committee meeting was its fourth and was held in a teleconference format amid state orders that individuals practice social distancing to prevent potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Led by project consulting agency M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying P.C. Associate/Director of Planning Services Jaclyn S. Hakes, the meeting was said to have been the last until a new date is determined for the fifth and final meeting. The same goes for the third and final public meeting.
The deadline for the Strategic Investment Plan was late April, early May, Mr. Hanss said.
“By this time we would have ideally had the project profiles done, we would have come up with a final slate of projects, we would have put out the Strategic Investment Plan in draft form for the public’s review and we’re not there yet, unfortunately,” he said. “I think that is given the fact that there are so many uncertainties with when this will break, how quickly we will be able to get back together with the local planning committee and the public to begin working on the final stages of the plan.
“We’re now, since St. Patrick’s Day, behind schedule, so hopefully we’ll get a little breathing room,” he said. “I’m sure we will.”
