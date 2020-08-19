POTSDAM — Plans for Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative are ready for final public comment and are set to come up for a final vote next month.
The DRI Local Planning Committee, agreed via a Zoom meeting Wednesday to put a final slate of 15 projects before the community for public review. Those 15 projects include a downtown riverwalk trail, updating the downtown streetscape, relocating the Potsdam Food Co-Op and putting an addition on the Clarkson Inn among others. Most of the projects are partially funded by a public or private sponsor. As part of the program, the state agrees to allocate an overall $9.7 million.
The slate approved by the committee can include up to $16 million in projects, but that leaves the state to make the final determination on what is approved and funded at requested levels. Only $9.7 million state DRI funds will be approved.
The pricetag on the current slate of projects is close to the $16 million mark and members of the LPC expressed concerns about sending it to Albany in that state. For now, the committee decided to send the 15-project slate out for public review with intentions to use feedback towards refining the state at its next and final meeting.
“That’s what we’ve got to do. I think we need some more information both from project sponsors and the public. I think we have to do that,” LPC Member Lee Van de Water said.
Beginning next week, the public will be able to submit input via email or fill out a comment card at the civic center. There will also be a digital Q&A session on September 2 at 6 p.m.. Interested participants must register online prior to the meeting.
On September 9, the LPC will make a final vote on which projects to send to the state.
“It’s getting to be more and more exciting that we can see, hopefully, the light at the end of the tunnel,” Potsdam Village Mayor and LPC co-chair Reinhold J. Tischler said addressing the committe. “It’s going to be awhile, it won’t happen today or tomorrow, but it will happen.”
The state announced Potsdam as the winner of 2019’s DRI for the North Country last October.The Local Planning Committee met regularly through March when the planning process was put on hold due to COVID-19.
