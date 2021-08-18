POTSDAM — The village’s East Dam is running again after being shut down last month due to a National Grid collapse.
The National Grid’s DX3 system, which allows the dam to push power onto the grid, failed last month, but the company has since figured out a way to channel power into the grid despite this, allowing the East Dam to come back online.
The East Dam came alive again this June after being shuttered for about five years.
According to Brian P. Paige, chief operator of the village’s water treatment plant, the gearboxes failed, and they had to wait for a funding source to fix it.
Eventually, he said, the New York Power Authority provided financing for them for a loan, and the Wisconsin-based Eaton Corporation fixed it, as part of the village’s East Dam Hydro-Renovation Project.
Mr. Paige said that, because pieces of the gear broke off and destroyed the surfaces of the gear, the Eaton Corp. had to refurbish the gearboxes with new internal parts.
With this fix, he said, the East Dam is set up “for the long haul.”
Now that it’s up and running again, Mr. Paige said “we’ll continue to run and maintain it and try to pay off our loan to the power authority.”
Mr. Paige said that whatever power the water plant doesn’t use goes into the general grid to be used “by anybody and everybody.”
“Basically, he said, “we’re selling our excess power to National Grid, and they reimburse us somehow for it.”
Although he said that the dam being online again “shouldn’t affect any power supply or pricing,” he added that “it basically cuts down our light bill.”
“We’re back in business,” he said.
Meanwhile, the hydro facilities at the West Dam remain shut down as rehabilitation continues on them.
