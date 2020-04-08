POTSDAM — The village’s East Dam Hydro-Renovation Project, which had been put on hold following the COVID-19 pandemic, has been determined an essential project by the state and is cleared to continue, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson told village trustees Monday night.
“That means we can take it off hold and we can go back to work as normal with the East Dam rehab,” Mr. Thompson said.
“Currently the gearboxes, which have been removed from the hydro plant at 2 Raymond St., have been reshipped from Montreal down to Pennsylvania where they will be completely rebuilt and the generators have been removed from the building and have been shipped to Maine where they will be completely gone through to ensure they are 100 percent before they come back,” Mr. Thompson said.
The Village Board, during its Jan. 20 meeting, approved a $2.9 million contract with the Wisconsin-based Eaton Corp. as part of the $4 million renovation of the East Power Dam, which was designed and constructed in 1983. The payment plan on the project will span 180 months.
The project was scheduled to conclude on July 16, allowing two weeks between the end of the work and the sunset date for the grant money, allowing for any last-minute work that may arise.
On Wednesday, Mr. Thompson said the project has been given an extension with no definitive length of time.
“But the state said to contact them in November to let them know how they are working out,” Mr. Thompson told the Times. “The state has been good enough to give us time. We’re still hoping to get the project done this summer but it’s a relief to know that we don’t have to worry about losing any grant money.”
Once completed, the plant will generate more power, and that will lead to the generation of more money than the village will need to make the payment, he said.
The village has sent word to the New York Power Authority and Eaton Corp. that work could commence; however, Mr. Thompson said that there is no expectations from workers to show up if they feel unsafe.
“We are willing to work with these companies and we’re not just demanding that they show up,” Mr. Thompson said. “There’s got to be a level of safety there. I want them to feel safe when they are doing their work. If their men don’t feel safe then we are not going to get the quality of work out of the individuals that we expect, so we are working with them.
“I think it would be nice for Potsdam to have something positive happening, so if they could look over and see that dam being revamped, that’s just a little bit of daylight,” he said.
