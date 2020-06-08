POTSDAM — The village’s East Dam Hydro-Renovation Project, which had been put on hold following the COVID-19 pandemic, has been restarted with the general contractor, Wisconsin-based Eaton Corp., and Bancroft Contracting, its subcontractor, have returned to the site.
In April, the project, was determined to be essential by the state and was cleared to continue.
Eaton Corp. filed a temporary COVID safety plan with New York Power Authority, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson previously told the Times.
Frederick J. Hanss, Potsdam’s planning and development director, said Eaton is focused on the dewatering of the plant and disassembly of the hydraulic controls, electrical equipment and mechanical components and the plant gear boxes and generators have been sent to shops for evaluation and testing.
“East Dam Hydro, wow, we have really made some headway on that project,” Mr. Hanss said. “We’re on track for completion maybe in November.”
Mr. Hanss said there was a recent job meeting with the New York Power Authority and the project engineering team and contractors.
The Village Board, during its Jan. 20 meeting, approved a $2.9 million contract with Eaton Corp. as part of the $4 million renovation of the East Power Dam, which was designed and constructed in 1983. The payment plan on the project will span 180 months.
The project was scheduled to conclude on July 16, allowing two weeks between the end of the work and the sunset date for the grant money, allowing for any last-minute work that may arise.
The sunset deadlines for the project have been adjusted to accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutting down of the economy, Mr. Hanss said.
“They understand the situation we are in. They are in the same situation,” Mr. Hanss said. “Many of the people that I work with at state agencies have been working at home since early March ... and I think that they have, as far as I can tell, pretty much bent over backwards to make sure that they are supporting us.”
Last month, two 11-ton generators were removed from the hydro plant at 2 Raymond St., which Mr. Hanss said was the start of the “demolition and removal process and were sent to an Eaton Corp. shop in Maine where they were cleaned and are now having their circuitry tested under the supervision of NYPA officials and the village’s engineering consults at Hatch Associates, Mr. Hanss said.
Additional work included the separation of the water plant and hydro plant circuitry, the removal of turbine blades and other turbine parts and switch gear, which Mr. Hanss said is like a giant bus bar breaker.
“All of this is big machinery, so you might have noticed that there is a crane down there, on site, so that is what they are using, basically, to bring up those large components through the roof,” he said. “There were some hatches that were built into the roof that can open up and then they can take things in and out with the crane.”
Once completed, the plant will generate more power, and that will lead to the generation of more money than the village will need to make the payment, village officials said.
