POTSDAM — Village officials Thursday are meeting with members of the New York Power Authority and design and construction firms to kick off the East Dam Hydro-Renovation Project with pre-construction plans.
The Village Board during its Jan. 20 meeting approved a $2.9 million contract with the Wisconsin-based Eaton Corp. as part of the $4 million renovation of the East Power Dam.
The overall project cost is roughly $4 million with a payment plan that will span 180 months. Eaton Corp. is expected to begin work on the dam within a month and is expected to conclude work by July, when the grant money sunsets.
Thursday’s meeting will include the design team from Hatch Associates Consulting Inc., NYPA, and representatives of Eaton Corp., Hydrotech, and Bancroft Construction.
Village Planning and Development Director Frederick J. Hanss said the morning of the meeting will involve a tour of the plant for the crew to get another view of the site, take photos and interview hydro electric plant operators.
The afternoon will entail a pre-construction conference, reviewing the logistics of the project.
“Where will they be able to set up job trailers? What’s going to be the schedule for inspection? How frequently will we have job meetings? How will we handle requisitions for payment during construction? Those kinds of nuts-and-bolts issues,” Mr. Hanss said. “Once that happens, then I think we’ll be in a position to sign the final construction contracts and issue the notice to proceed and they can begin the project.”
That should be within a week or two, he said, including bringing a crane through the village and down Raymond Street to pull the turbines out, something the village has done before, Mr. Hanss said.
“It’s in a confined space and the roof at the hydroplant is actually a giant bilco door, so we can open it up, bring a crane in and take the turbines and generators out for renovation,” Mr. Hanss said. “That’s something you only really want to do once. It’s very expensive and you want to make sure you get it right, so there may be a little bit of an interruption in traffic flow. We’ll know a little bit more on Thursday about the size of the crane and how long it will be here.”
The hydroelectric plant and the water treatment plant are part of the same building at 2 Raymond St. and they share the same power, so as a part of the project, the engineers are going to divide the power in order to power down the hydroelectric plant without interrupting the water treatment plant, Mr. Hanss said.
“So we want to be sure that when we turn off the power to the hydro, that we really have the power off to the hydro,” Mr. Hanss said. “The best way to do that is to split up the switch gear. That’s probably going to be the first thing they do.”
The consultants at Hatch Associates were very careful in their design work, Mr. Hanss said, looking through construction documents, getting a handle on what the existing conditions were at the point the plant was designed and constructed in 1983.
“So they have done a pretty meticulous job flushing out the details that need to go into our construction program,” he said. “This is all moving very quickly.”
