POTSDAM — The Potsdam Holiday Fund recently received a $2,000 Gratitude Grant from the Elks National Foundation, thanks to the efforts of the Potsdam Elks Lodge.
The effort to secure the grant was spearheaded by Bruce Wells and Kellie Hitchman of the Potsdam Elks Lodge No. 2074. Wells noted that this was the first time this was awarded to the Potsdam Holiday Fund to support local charitable activities. The Potsdam Lodge chose to use the grant to augment their annual support of the Potsdam Holiday Fund, which the local lodge has contributed to for the past ten years.
The Gratitude Grant will help the Potsdam Holiday Fund begin the program next year, providing gifts, warm clothing and food to families with children and senior citizens in the Potsdam area who are in need of assistance. The program serves families in need in Potsdam, Madrid, Hopkinton, Nicholville, Brasher Falls, Chase Mills, Fort Jackson, West Stockholm and Winthrop.
In 2020, the program, was able to help 475 children from 186 families that included 308 adults. In addition, 124 senior citizens received assistance through the program. A total of 907 individuals were helped this past year by the Potsdam Holiday Fund.
Donations to the program are always welcome and appreciated and may be sent to the Potsdam Holiday Fund at PO Box 827, Potsdam NY 13676 or online at www.potsdamholidayfund.org
