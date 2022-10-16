POTSDAM — The town board has extended a moratorium on new junkyards and junk storage for another six months.
The board took the action during its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
This is the second extension the board has ratified this year. The earlier extension happened in May, which was intended to allow officials to shore up town codes.
The six-month extension, according to what the board passed Tuesday night, stops the town from issuing new permits for junkyards or junk storage. The resolution says it’s so officials can “engage in the necessary studies, meetings, hearings, environmental review, and other appropriate and necessary actions regarding oversight of junkyards and junk storage.”
In May, code enforcement officer Jeffrey K. Murray said he’s concerned about junk cars accumulating on residential lots, as well as trash building up and not being removed. At the time, he said the vehicles pose environmental risks because the parts corrode and can leak up to 24 gallons of chemicals, polluting the ground. He said the contamination is especially problematic on lots where 15 or more cars are sitting. He also said when garbage builds up and isn’t removed, it can cause rat infestations that can spill over onto neighboring property.
He said there’s a difference between salvage yards and residents storing junk cars on their lots. Salvage yards are regulated, have permits from the town and sell parts from the stored vehicles.
There is a legal process for dealing with lots storing an excess of junk cars. It starts with issuing letters of remedy, which gives the property owner 30 days to fix the code issues.
If the property owner doesn’t respond to the letter, the next step is to write a ticket and bring the case to court.
